Council approves $23.9 million contract for Longview police station

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -Longview City Council has approved a contract to replace the existing police station with construction of a new facility.
The police station project is part of a voter-approved $52 million ′Public Safety Facilities Proposition’ for constructing, renovating and equipping police and fire stations.
The current police station was built in 1977, when there were 82 Longview police employees, those numbers have grown to over 200 employees in 2018, when the proposition was approved.
The new police station would double the size from the current 31,000 square feet to over 68,000 square feet.
