City of Canton confirms controversial music festival canceled

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A controversial music festival which was scheduled to be held in Canton has been canceled.
The City of Canton confirmed the news on Friday.
The planned festival was the subject at several city council meetings in Canton. Dozens of concerned citizens showed up at the meetings to express their concerns about the event.
During a city council meeting on Tuesday, the event was given the go-ahead to continue but the city council retained the option to terminate an agreement for the festival if certain deficiencies were not resolved.
The city said any more information regarding the cancelation would need to be obtained through an open record request. KLTV has submitted a request for more information.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.