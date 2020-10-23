Boxer hopes gym’s expansion increases community outreach in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - David Bravo of Tyler is a professional boxer whose family owns the Bravo Boxing gym in Tyler.
With hard work and the success of Bravo’s career, his family said they were recently able to expand and upgrade the gym bearing his name. It’s a goal they have had for more than 12 years.
KLTV’S Jeff Chavez spoke with David, about the gym, how it impacts the community by allowing kids of all ages to learn discipline and respect through sport, and about David’s career in the COVID-19 pandemic.
