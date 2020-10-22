WEBXTRA: Longview ISD preps for full-scale, districtwide COVID-19 testing

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview ISD nurses made final preparations Thursday for district-wide staff testing by modeling operational procedures with willing ESC employees and staff volunteers.
Longview fire personnel and EMTs assisted in the testing procedure. Test coordinator Dennis Williams says initial dry run will help workers with the full scale testing organization.
Full-scale staff testing on every campus will begin on Monday, Oct. 26th with plans to include students gradually after that.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.