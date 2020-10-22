WATCH: Q&A with NASCAR driver Chase Elliott

By Stephanie Frazier | October 22, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 3:51 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -NASCAR driver Chase Elliott sat down for a ZOOM interview to answer questions about his career, and his thoughts on this weekend’s race at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Elliott competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for Hendrick Motorsports and part-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, driving the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado for GMS Racing. He is the son of 1988 Winston Cup Series champion Bill Elliott.

