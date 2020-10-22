Tyler man arrested after toddler found in parking lot, 3 other children found unsupervised

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been jailed after police say children left in his care were left alone all day in an apartment with no phone to call out in case of an emergency, and no supervision.
Adrian Gaston, 30, was arrested on three counts of child endangerment, as well as a parole violation. He is in the Smith County jail on $200,000 bond.
The incident occurred on September 29, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. Police were called to the Town Parc at Tyler apartments on WNW Loop 323 for a welfare concern. A maintenance worker stated that he saw a child, now known to be a one year old, in the breezeway of a building in the complex. The child followed the worker into the parking lot, so the worker became concerned for the child’s safety.
He took him to an apartment where he saw the door standing open, and saw a 10-year-old sleeping on the floor of the living room. When the child woke up, it was confirmed that he was left in charge of the baby and several other children in the apartment while Adrian Gaston went to Athens to see his parole officer, the affidavit says. The other children in the apartment were 4 years old and eight months old. The maintenance worker called for help, then changed the 1 year old’s diaper and made a bottle for the eight month old.
Police arrived and spoke with the oldest child. He said that his mom was at work and he did not know where Gaston was, because when he woke up he was already gone. He told police that he did not have any way to call them or call for help in case of an emergency, as there was no phone in the apartment, the affidavit says.
After investigating, police say they were able to confirm that Gaston did meet with his parole officer that morning. They also confirmed that after the meeting, he was pulled over in Chandler for speeding. He was also observed, according to the affidavit, throwing an open container of alcohol from the vehicle.
Gaston received a citation for no insurance and open container. The vehicle was impounded, so he was unable to return to Tyler.
On Oct. 7, an investigator spoke with Gaston about the incident, and he said Gaston admitted he should not have left the children alone, but that he did not have any other arrangements for the children. He said that when he borrowed his sister’s car, he should have asked her to stay with the children, the affidavit says.
Gaston remains jailed in Smith County.
