Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization open house gathered input on roads, transportation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The public was invited to attend two virtual open houses to be held by the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) in an effort to update the Master Street Plan. The purpose of the open house is to gather input on what street elements (e.g. curbs, turn lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks, etc.) should be included on different types of roads.
The virtual open houses were held via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Metropolitan Planning Organization Manager Michael Howell explains the importance of the open house.
“The purpose of the MPO is to gather that public input on transportation-related decisions and share that with politicians or the people that are going to be doing the street construction. So getting this input into the master street plan is exactly why we’re here.”
Howell says the deadline for public input towards the master plan is January 2021.
These links will also be posted on the MPO’s homepage at www.TylerAreaMPO.org. Citizens can submit questions and comments through the Contact Us page under the About section of the MPO’s website or by emailing the MPO at mpo@tylertexas.com.
This notice of public involvement is consistent with the MPO’s adopted public participation plan and will satisfy the Federal Transit Administration’s program of project requirements.
Click here for the powerpoint from Thursday’s meeting.
