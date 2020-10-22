Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We are in store for yet another warm and beautiful day today with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching into the middle to upper 80s. Winds will not be too gusty today but at times could blow to 8-12 miles per hour from the south. Skies remain mostly clear throughout the evening before clouds increase overnight and early tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and even an isolated thundershower will be possible tomorrow along and just ahead of our next cold front. This front will start to push through East Texas during the late morning hours and our best rain chances look to be through the afternoon and early evening hours. Rain will not be widespread as this cold front moves through, and impacts to any high school football games look to remain fairly low. Temperatures and humidity drop by Saturday as we wake up in the lower 50s before highs only warm into the lower to middle 70s across all of East Texas. Southerly winds pick back up on Sunday and will allow us to warm back into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees before our second, much stronger cold front starts to move through on Monday. We will likely reach into the lower 70s by early Monday afternoon before the much cooler air begins to move into East Texas, dropping temperatures throughout the remainder of the day. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible as this strong front moves through, and a much wetter pattern sets up throughout the middle of the next work week as light scattered showers will be possible throughout both Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain well below average throughout most of next week as morning lows start out in the 40s with afternoon highs ranging in the 50s and low 60s across the area. Better get the large jacket out of the closet and keep it close to your umbrella. You’re going to need it!