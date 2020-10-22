State reports over 2,400 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported over 2,400 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses on Thursday.
The report states 2,425 students tested positive while 1417 staff tested positive.
The number is down for students and staff from the previous week. For the week of Oct. 11, 2,497 students tested positive and 1487 staff tested positive.
For the school year there have been 12,765 student cases and 8,248 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
Lufkin ISD has 2 new student cases for grades 4-6, eight for grades 7-12, and one new case among staff.
Longview ISD has one new student case in early education through third grade, one for grades 4-6, four cases for grades 7-12 and no new cases among staff.
Tyler ISD has seven new cases in early education through third grade, four for grades 4-6, 21 cases for grades 7-12 and 12 new cases among staff.
Nacogdoches ISD reports no new student cases and five new cases among staff.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.