Smith Co. Republican and Democratic members host debate watch parties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the final Presidential debate, both Democratic and Republican parties held watch parties in Lindale and in Tyler as the candidates square off.
The Democratic Club of Smith County held a viewing party in Lindale and the Smith County Republican Party held their watch party in Tyler. Supporters gathered at their respected locations to watch the debate and supporters brought their signs and wore memorabilia. Representatives talked about how voter turnout has been so far and how this debate can affect voter turnout as the final presidential debate comes to a close.
“We are seeing more and more people come out to the polls especially here in Texas. we’re number one in getting new voters and an increased number of voters out to the polls especially our young people,” State Democratic Executive Committeewoman for Senate District 1, Dr. Nancy Nichols said.
“Smith County has one of the highest voter turnout in the state. That’s some of the data that I’ve seen so far. Our percentages were significant. The numbers of both parties are showing up, but the percentages remain pretty much the same. Nobody is really outvoting one another, except that we have 70% of the voter base here in Smith County, so that’s playing large,” Smith County Republican Chairman, David Stein said.
The final day to vote is November 3rd.
