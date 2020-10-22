Sheriff’s Office seeks information on 2 teens missing from Hallsville area

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports two teenage girls were reported as runaways by Heartlight Ministries.
Susanna Burks, 17, is described as 5′7″, 135 pounds, long brown hair, brown eyes, and a distinctive mark on her nose. Burks was last seen wearing a black top.
Jada Allen, 15, is described as 5′3″, 165 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes. Allen was last seen wearing a red Cardinals sweatshirt.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, both girls were last seen at approximately 9:15 p.m. getting into a dark-colored SUV on Highway 80 heading west.
Any information regarding the location of the girls may be given to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000, or any law enforcement agency.
