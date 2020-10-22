SFA Coach Carthel cleared to rejoin team after recovering from COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA head coach Colby Carthel has been cleared to rejoin his team as they prepare for their Saturday game against Abilene Christian.
Carthel had been quarantined since testing positive for COVID-19 on October 13. On Tuesday when talking to local media, Carthel said he experience minor symptoms for the first 48 hours but was doing okay.
Carthel was set to be tested on Wednesday before being cleared to return to the team.
SFA will travel to Arlington to play Abilene Christian on Saturday inside Globe Life Park, the former home of the Texas Rangers. It will be the first college football game in the old baseball park.
