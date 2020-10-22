San Augustine ISD moving to virtual learning next week due to COVID-19

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - From San Augustine ISD:
Due to increased incidences of positive COVID-19 cases in our district population, beginning Monday, October 26, 2020 - Friday, October 30, 2020, all SAISD students will transition to Wolf Academy, our virtual /remote school environment. During that week, all district facilities, buses, vehicles and other surfaces will be deep cleaned and sanitized.
Students are assigned Chromebooks/Learning Packets and must log-in each day and complete the assignments. Teachers will monitor student progress throughout the day and attendance will be taken. Parents are encouraged to communicate with the teachers during this time for help or clarification of assignments.
Breakfast and lunch will be “Grab & Go” at the High School Cafeteria, and will be served Monday-Friday during this transition week from 8:00am-1:00pm.
We understand that this is a challenging time for all of us, and we appreciate your support. In the event there is additional information or updates to report, we ask that you frequently check out our Facebook pages and our website at www.saisd.us.
