Potter County deputy finds $90,000 worth of meth during I-40 traffic stop

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people face federal charges after a Potter County Sheriff’s deputy found around $90,000 worth of meth during a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint.
On Tuesday, Oct. 13, a deputy with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office stopped a pickup on I-40.
According to the complaint, the deputy noticed both the driver, identified as Miguel Fraire-Rojas, and passenger, identified as Karen Elizabeth Royal, exhibiting signs of excessive nervous behavior.
Fraire and Royal said they were in a dating relationship, but they weren’t able to give each other’s last names.
The deputy also reported noticing major conflicts in the travel arrangements. Fraire told the deputy they were returning from Arizona so he could see a dying family member, and Royal said she did not know where they were coming from and then said they visited her family in California.
During a search of the pickup, the deputy found two pounds of meth near the front of the pickup bed.
According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $90,000.
Around the time the deputy found the meth, a recording device in the deputy’s patrol vehicle recording them saying “I’m going to prison for a long time.”
The two were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
