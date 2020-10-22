East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another warm/humid day across East Texas on Thursday. Friday, starting late morning and continuing through the early evening hours, a cold front will race through East Texas, bringing with it some showers and maybe an isolated thundershower and some cooler air and gusty wind. Nothing Severe is expected. Not much rain expected. Winds will shift from out of the SW to the NW behind the front and increase from near 5 mph in the morning to 12-20 mph gusting to near 25 mph from time to time. Wind settles on Saturday. Another front on Monday morning is still scheduled to move through, bringing with it some much cooler air and a few days of rain. Temperatures will drop to below normal values starting on Monday afternoon, and should continue through late next week. Umbrellas and warmer clothing will be needed. Have a great day.