Nacogdoches students earn career skills in small animal management class

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Students in Nacogdoches are getting potential career skills early while still earning their high school diplomas.
Nacogdoches High School students have opened their doggy day spa for the year on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Dogs get a shampoo wash, blow-dried, nail trim, walk, playtime, and more.
The doggy day spa began around three years ago when Jerrett Cobb, Agriculture Science teacher/ FFA advisor, noticed students could only identify about five dog breeds. He wanted to find a hands-on way to introduce the students to more dogs, and the idea for the day spa was born.
The spa is run through the Small Animal Management class, which is aimed at students interested in the Animal Science field after high school.
The class teaches basic care and management for small animals including, nutrition, handling, and social skills.
The doggy day spa is open to anyone who wants to drop their pet off and students clean and care for your pet throughout the day. They also have a rabbitry program where students are assigned a rabbit for the school year and they are responsible for the daily care such as feeding, watering, grooming, exercise, diet control, and breeding.
In March students get to take their rabbit to the Houston Rodeo Youth Rabbit Show where they show their rabbit.
The two programs work in tandem, the money made from the spa goes toward the students' rabbitry program to buy feed, new genetics, and supplies.
Dogs 15 pounds and under cost $15. Dogs 16 pounds and more cost $25. To learn more or set up an appointment you can email Mr. Cobb, Jcobb@nacisd.org.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.