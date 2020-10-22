Emergency crews responding to pin-in at Tyler loop, S. Broadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police and fire crews are at the scene of a major wreck at the intersection of Loop 323 and South Broadway Avenue.
Both departments were called sometime around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to a pin-in involving multiple vehicles, including a car that flipped on its roof.
Information about possible injuries was not immediately available.
The southbound lanes of South Broadway Ave. and southbound turn lanes from the loop were blocked to traffic.
