1 dead after vehicle leaves roadway, strikes tree, rolls in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died following a crash in Longview Thursday.
According to Longview police, at approximately 5:36 P.M., they were dispatched to an accident in the 800 block of S. Access near Interstate 20.
Police said a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling westbound on South Access at a high rate of speed. The Silverado left the roadway and collided with a tree causing the vehicle to roll several times. The driver died on impact and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Robby Cox.
Police said this case is still under investigation and more information may be released at a later time.
