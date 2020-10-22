Cherokee Co. sheriff asking public’s help locating missing woman

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woman from the northwest portion of the county has gone missing.
Brittney Nichole Aguirre, 27, has not been seen since early in October. She has been known to leave for a few days and then return, her family says, but this time she never returned.
She is described as a white female, is about 5′04″ tall, and weighs about 240 pounds.
Brittney is on several medications for various conditions, her family tells the sheriff’s office. It is unknown if she left walking or received a ride with someone.
Anyone with any information on whereabouts of Brittney Nichole “Nikkie” Aguirre, please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Rusk at 903-683-2271.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.