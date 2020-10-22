Bicyclist struck from behind dies at scene in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on a highway Wednesday. He did not survive.
DPS Sgt. Mark Tackett says that on Oct. 21 at 8:15 p.m., Larry Martin, 48, of Cason, was riding a bicycle in the traffic lane, northbound, on Hwy 259 one and a half miles north of Lone Star. Cason had no lights on his bicycle, Tackett says.
A Suzuki Firenza, also headed northbound on 259, struck Martin from behind. She was unable to see him in the dark, according to Tackett.
Martin was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Suzuki was treated and released. No citation was given.
