Authorities searching for missing Bullard woman

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly woman from Bullard.
According to the alert, authorities are searching for Clara Fincher, 80. She was last seen in the 600 block of County Road 3504 in Bullard on Oct. 21 at 12:30 p.m.
The alert said she was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with black trousers.
She is said to be driving a 2011 Honda CRV which is maroon in color.
If you have seen her, you are asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.
