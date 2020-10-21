Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly sunny skies will be around for the start of the afternoon but by the evening all that cloud cover will move out. Temperatures will be significantly above average, in the mid to upper 80s. Tomorrow will be a very similar day with mostly sunny skies and mid 80s. The only difference will be a low rain chance for far Deep East Texas. A cold front will work its way through our area on Friday and we could see a few spotty showers throughout the day. Sunny skies and 70s will be with us for the entire weekend. A very significant cool off will move in on Monday. Another cold front will pass through our area during the start of the next work week. Showers are expected both Monday and Tuesday and temperatures will range between the upper 50s to low 60s.