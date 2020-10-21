Two Tyler organizations prepare for Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations

“I have the utmost respect for the communities of East Texas for the numerous proactive approaches at cultural awareness and for positively embracing diverse cultures and heritages. As an educator and as President of Tyler Junior College, I remain committed to doing our best to serve all students. While a short answer may be that we are a public institution with open access, at TJC we clearly know why we do what we do, and a much more powerful reason for us is that it is the right and wise thing to do,” said Dr. Juan E. Mejia, President & CEO of Tyler Junior College.