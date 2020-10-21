Road reopened after rollover wreck near intersection of Eastman Road, Cotton Street in Longview

Longview police work the scene of a wreck Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the intersection of Cotton Street and South Eastman Road. (Source: Bob Hallmark/KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 21, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 10:53 AM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: The roadway at South Eastman Road and East Cotton Street is back open.

Police earlier reported northbound lanes of Eastman Road were closed due to a rollover wreck that was blocking the area.

First responders are on the scene of a wreck at the intersection of South Eastman Road and East Cotton Street.

All northbound lanes of of South Eastman Road are blocked, according to a tweet from the Longview Police Department.

This is a developing story. We have a reporter at the scene. We’ll have updates at KLTV.com and East Texas Now as we learn more information.

