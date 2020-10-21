Road reopened after rollover wreck near intersection of Eastman Road, Cotton Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: The roadway at South Eastman Road and East Cotton Street is back open.
Police earlier reported northbound lanes of Eastman Road were closed due to a rollover wreck that was blocking the area.
PREVIOUS STORY
First responders are on the scene of a wreck at the intersection of South Eastman Road and East Cotton Street.
All northbound lanes of of South Eastman Road are blocked, according to a tweet from the Longview Police Department.
This is a developing story. We have a reporter at the scene. We’ll have updates at KLTV.com and East Texas Now as we learn more information.
