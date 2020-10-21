Police: Bank robbery in Lubbock may be linked to Sept. robbery in Odessa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police investigators in Odessa and Lubbock are looking into bank robberies they now believe may have been related.
In September, Odessa Police were called to the 2700 block of North Grandview to respond to a bank robbery at Prosperity Bank. Police say a man entered the bank and handed a note to a teller demanding cash and stating that he had a gun, before leaving the bank with cash in a white four-door explorer.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man who is approximately 6′ tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored cap, black sunglasses, a blue necktie, white gloves, a white long sleeve shirt, dark-colored pants and had a white mask covering his face during the robbery.
On October 15, Lubbock Police responded to the Peoples Bank in the 3800 block of 34th Street for a reported robbery involving a white male wearing a white button down shirt with a red tie and blue jeans. He was wearing a light-colored mask and a tan hat.
This man also presented a note to the teller, demanding cash and saying he was armed. The suspect took the money and fled the scene.
If you have any information about either of these cases, Lubbock police ask that you call dispatch at 806-775-2865.
