‘One Love Longview’ to offer free counseling for people with addiction issues

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A ribbon cutting was held today for One Love Longview in the State Farm office of Lori Ivey.
One Love offers free counseling to help those in the community with substance abuse, as well as their family members. They also offer smart recovery, which entails cognitive behavioral support. The counseling is offered one hour a week.
The opening of the new space was a step in the direction of expanding their services. They tell us they hope to have satellite locations soon across Longview.
