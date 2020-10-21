One arrested after man found dead near dumpster in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant police have arrested a waste management worker after a man was found dead near a dumpster, Tuesday.
Police Chief Mark Buhman said they believe Jesse Justiss, 36, was sleeping near a dumpster when Waylan Bryan Merritt, 45, hit Justiss with his vehicle. Merritt works for the waste management company that provides service at the strip mall at 310 W. Ferguson Road.
Buhman said the call came in at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and evidence suggested the vehicle was involved.
Merritt was arrested and charged with accident involving death, according to jail records. Merritt posted a $10,000 bond, Tuesday.
