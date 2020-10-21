EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another mild start with some patchy dense fog developing across portions of East Texas. Expect clouds to clear into the afternoon. It will be breezy at times today and warm again with highs in the mid 80s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm tomorrow before the cold front arrives on Friday. Expect increasing clouds early Friday and a slight chance for a few showers along the cold front. Temperatures will reach near 80 degrees Friday afternoon and then fall quickly Friday evening behind the cold front with blustery north winds. A mix of sun and clouds is expected this weekend with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Another, even stronger, cold front arrives early next week with a better chance for rain and an even bigger cool down.