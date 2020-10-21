Meredith’s 5 TD performance extended Lobo winning streak

Meredith’s 5 TD performance extended Lobo winning streak
Kaden Meredith (Source: KLTV)
By Caleb Beames | October 21, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 3:22 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobos are back to their winning ways after beat West Brook last week 51-28. A lot of the success that game was due to a strong performance by Kaden Meredith.

Meredith rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns and had 51 receiving yards and a TD.

“I have to give it to my line,” Meredith said. “They were really on so when they are on I am on and it clicked.”

Kaden Meredith TD 1

The game was close for the first half. With 30 seconds left, West Brook trailed Longview 21-20. Meredith ran for a 65 yard touchdown in the closing minute to go up 28-20.

“I feel like after that second one I was hot,” Meredith said. “It is hard to stop somebody at that point. That first game was a wakeup call for us. We came in and tried to get ready for Marshall. Ever since then we have had the same kind of nose down mindset.”

Kaden Meredith TD 2

Meredith and Longview will host West Mesquite to start district play this Friday.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.