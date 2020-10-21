Longview ISD to begin COVID-19 testing program Monday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - From Longview ISD:
On Thursday, Oct. 22nd, nurses will make final preparations for district-wide staff testing by modeling operational procedures with willing ESC employees. Full-scale staff testing on every campus will begin on Monday, Oct., 26th with plans to include students gradually after that. No students will be tested without parental consent. Forms will be provided and must be completed for each individual student.
Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), Gov. Greg Abbott, and the Texas Education Agency created COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program for Texas Schools. The Division of Emergency Management is providing Longview ISD with the rapid antigen tests to administer to those who choose to participate.
According to health officials, these tests are 97-98 percent effective in detecting antigens that indicate COVID-19 in the test subjects.
Earlier this year Abbott Labs received emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its rapid antigen test, which can detect a COVID-19 infection in 15 minutes.
The test is a “game changer,” according to Dr. Brett Giroir, U.S. Assistant Secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services.
Abbott Lab’s “BinaxNOW” test is about the size of a credit card, and comes with a free mobile app that will let people who test negative display a temporary, date-stamped health pass that is renewed each time a new test is taken. The test itself uses the same type of technology as a flu test.
“The massive scale of this test and app will allow tens of millions of people to have access to rapid and reliable testing,” said Dr. Joseph Petrosino, a professor of virology at Baylor College of Medicine.
Longview ISD has also received the necessary personal protective equipment to administer the non-invasive procedure, which produces results in 15 minutes.
Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said Longview ISD will be allotted around 2,000 tests per month.
“We may receive additional tests depending on how many other school districts opt-in by Oct. 28th,” he said.
Dr. Wilcox added that Longview ISD “remains in contact with state and local authorities as we move forward with this endeavor.”
“We will continue to re-evaluate the state of the district on a daily basis, and any information released is subject to change,” he said
For more information please check our website here: lisd.org/COVID
