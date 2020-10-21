Junior League of Tyler creates new initiative to assist Tyler ISD students

Release from Tyler ISD:
The Junior League of Tyler has developed a new community initiative in collaboration with Tyler ISD to assist students at five of the District’s middle schools.
The “JLT Care Closet” will provide students in need with basic hygiene products that will be available to them in the school nurse’s office.
The Junior League of Tyler created the initiative in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are grateful to the Junior League of Tyler for creating the JLT Care Closet to benefit our students in such a powerful way,” Tyler ISD Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Hines said. “When a student’s basic needs are met, they are more likely to reach their academic goals in the classroom. Through this initiative, the Junior League of Tyler is helping us fulfill our District vision to create successful student outcomes.”
The JLT Care Closet committee will regularly collect products such as sanitary napkins, soap, shampoo, deodorant, hand sanitizer, and dental care items and deliver hygiene kits to the middle school campuses.
Students will have discreet access to the free kits by visiting the nurse’s office during regular school hours.
“During these trying times, students might need to get their hands on some of these hygiene items that they may not have the opportunity or means to get because of the hard times their families may be facing,” said Lauren Tyler, Junior League Committee Co-Chair.
As the largest school district in Northeast Texas, Tyler ISD has a total of 28 campuses and programs. The District serves around 18,000 students with just over 75% of the student population identified as economically disadvantaged. Many governmental assistance programs do not offer assistance for non-food items such as toiletries and sanitary products.
The Junior League of Tyler is hopeful that these kits will remind students and staff they aren’t alone and that the community can come together to take care of each other.
“We hope to filter the insecurities that these students are facing and hope that we are making an impact in somebody’s life,” said Rubyth Renteria, Junior League Committee Co-Chair.
If you would like to donate supplies, you can call 903-595-5426 or email girlpowerjlt@gmail.com.