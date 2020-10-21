East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Warm and Humid Conditions to continue through early on Friday, then a cold front moves through. A few showers and/or thundershowers are possible on Friday afternoon/evening as the front moves into and out of ETX. Slightly cooler temperatures for Saturday. Warming up a bit on Sunday before a stronger cold front moves through on Monday morning. This front should bring some showers and maybe a thundershower on Monday, then just some rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Much Cooler Air arrives with this front! Lows in the 40s and highs in the middle to upper 50s are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Have a great day.