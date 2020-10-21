Crews respond to car fire near intersection of Gentry and Baldwin in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a car fire in Tyler Wednesday.
The call came from near the intersection of W. Gentry and Baldwin Dr.
The fire was quickly brought under control and there was no injuries or building damage according to Tyler Fire.
Traffic was reduced to one-lane in the eastbound lanes of Gentry. Crews are currently making sure fuel does not spill into the sewers. Once that is taken care of, the roadway will reopen as normal.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.