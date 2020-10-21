Amarillo pandemic surge causing probable delays for surgeries and procedures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pandemic continues to surge in Amarillo and the region with a record number of COVID-19 cases in the city’s hospitals.
Public Health Director Casie Staughton told the city council today there are 182 cases in Amarillo hospitals.
The rolling average of all tests coming back positive is about 27 percent with the cases at the city’s drive-thru testing site coming back positive 41 percent of the time.
Staughton also said 24 percent of deaths from the disease since March have happened in the last 20 days.
If the rate of cases landing in hospitals remains at current levels for four more days, they may have to delay elective surgeries and procedures.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.