Winona Elementary School suspends on-campus instruction due to spike in COVID-19 cases

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Winona ISD said on-campus instruction has been suspended for Winona Elementary School until Tuesday, Nov. 3.
They said the suspension is due to a spike in cases of COVID-19 at the campus.
“While we only have a few confirmed student cases this year, we have had a staff case reported for the last 4 consecutive days,” the district said.
The district said school administrators are doing contact tracing for anyone that may have been directly exposed to a person that has tested positive for COVID-19.
