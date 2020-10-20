Upset win propels Mineola into Red Zone Week 9 Top 10

10. Mineola (6-1, 3-1) Last Week: NR– The Yellowjackets pulled off the upset of the week last week by beating No. 3 Pottsboro 57-49 in overtime. The Yellowjackets were down 28-7 early but trailed by only eight at the half. Coach Blackwell will keep his guys focused for the final three games, knowing they are now back in the hunt for a district title.