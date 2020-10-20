Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly sunny skies are expected this afternoon and temperatures will be unseasonably warm, in the mid 80s. Similar conditions will carry over into Wednesday and Thursday as well. A cold front will try to pass through on Friday, and it will bring us a few showers and a nice cool off, to the low 80s. Temperatures this weekend are expected to stay in the low to mid 70s and skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Another cold front will make it way towards East Texas late on Sunday and we could see a few showers overnight. More rain and cooler temperatures will move in Monday.