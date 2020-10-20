State: Most COVID-19 patients hospitalized in about 2 months

State: Most COVID-19 patients hospitalized in about 2 months
State: Most COVID-19 patients hospitalized in about 2 months (Source: kplc)
By Associated Press | October 20, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT - Updated October 20 at 9:44 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Health officials have reported 4,319 COVID-19 hospital patients in Texas, the most since Aug. 28.

The state estimated Monday that 82,930 cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 were active Monday in Texas, about a third more than the active cases reported a month ago.

In Houston, schools in the state’s largest school district resumed in-person classes Monday for the first time since campuses doors were closed in March when the coronavirus came to Texas.

Also, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced $4.1 million in federal funds will pay for police overtime to deal with a spike in violent crime since March.

Copyright 2020 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.