Packed field begins playoff Chace in 9-5A DII this Friday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Eight teams will start the chase for four playoff spots in 9-5A DII this Friday with the start of district action.
The first week of games will be highlighted by Marshall hosting Pine Tree and Nacogdoches hosting Whitehouse. State ranked No.8 Texas High will travel to Mount Pleasant and Hallsville will also host Jacksonville.
Through their non-district portion of their schedules, Texas High, Whitehouse and Pine Tree have yet to find the loss column. Marshall and Mount Pleasant are 2-1 on the year. Marshall is 1-1. Hallsville and Jacksonville are winless.
Even though it is the first district contest the Whitehouse-Nacogdoches showdown is the most compelling. Based on previous years and state rankings it is safe to assume that three playoff spots will belong to Texas High, Pine Tree and Marshall. That leaves five teams fighting for that final spot. A loss does not eliminate you from the spot and a win does not guarantee a playoff spot. A win will give one of the two a leg up and a little breathing room.
