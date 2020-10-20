East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy mornings and Mostly Sunny afternoons are expected through Thursday. Well above normal temperatures as well. A cold front will move through ETX on Friday morning bringing with it a few showers and cooler air for the weekend. Windy conditions are likely as well, especially on Friday. Another front on Monday is expected to bring with it more rain and much cooler temperatures. It appears that lows on Tuesday morning of next week could drop into the upper 40s with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Windy conditions as well out of the north at 15-25 mph. No severe weather is expected through early next week. Certainly, more Fall-Like temperatures are on the way to our area. Have a great day.