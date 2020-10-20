EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another mild start with temperatures once again in the lower 70s. A few isolated showers or even just some sprinkles are possible early this morning. By this afternoon, skies will be clearing out and temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny through midweek and still warm with highs in the mid 80s each afternoon. The next cold front arrives Friday with only a slight chance for rain but a much better cool down. Temperatures could still reach the lower 80s Friday ahead of the front, but will fall into the 50s by early Saturday morning. More clouds than sun this weekend, but much cooler with high temperatures back in the lower to mid 70s. Another cold front will be on the way early next week.