Canton City Council expected to make decision on controversial music festival

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Canton City Council is expected to make a decision tonight on whether or not they will allow a music festival to go on as planned.
Tonight’s discussion comes after dozens of residents showed up at a meeting last week to express their concerns about the festival.
Dozens of Canton residents showed up Tuesday evening to have their voices heard about the festival scheduled for November 5 on the grounds of First Monday Trade Days.
Last week, many people including the mayor took issue with the name of the event. Mayor Lou Ann Everett said residents were worried about possible drug use and violence linked to the festival. Some of them pointed out drug use in the event logo.
Meanwhile, the event organizer out of the Dallas area said drugs won’t be allowed and said they are just here to spread love through music and entertainment.
Some residents also took issue with the fact that a portion of the festival proceeds will go to Black Lives Matter. While city council members said that part of the concern wasn’t necessarily their concern, they did take issue with several contract violations including advertising for additional dates not approved by the city and a lack of planning for security.
They tabled the issue last week and tonight the issue returned and residents of Canton are eager to learn if the festival will continue as planned or be called off.
“They’re concerned about drugs and paraphernalia coming into their town. These things won’t be allowed. It’s understandable. We do have 5 police officers that will be there and we want people to know this is a peaceful event,” said event promoter Christian Cox.
Before the meeting began, an organizer was arrested outside Canton City Hall. We are told the arrest stems from an unrelated warrant.
The city had already approved the contract for the festival but violations of the agreement could be the thing that stops the festival from happening next month.
