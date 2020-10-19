WEBXTRA: Gregg County commissioners expand e-filing process for small claims court to all precincts

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan about E-filing to get the process started in small claims court.
The e-filing process was previously implemented by Precinct 3 in 2017. During Monday’s meeting, the Gregg County Commissioners Court approved implementing the process in JP precincts 1, 2 and 4.
Texas House Bill 1380 went into effect in September, raising the JP jurisdiction for small claims from $10,000 to $20,000. Bryan expects to see more cases filed because of the new law.
“People still have the ability to come file a piece of paper if they choose to, but the e-filings I think will help give people access to justice,” Bryan said.
