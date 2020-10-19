Vernon barbecue cookoff gathers cooks around the state

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas barbecue cooks competed in the 11th annual Red River BBQ Battle in Vernon on Friday and today.
There were 36 teams that showed up for the Texas State Championship event with about half of the teams local compared to out-of-town. Vernon Fire Department competed in brisket, ribs, chicken, and pulled pork.
“Anywhere there’s a cookoff we can get our hands on, we’re going to drive to it and try to have a good time,” said Aaron Lesley, a barbecue competition cook for the past five years.
Vernon Chamber of Commerce presents the barbecue event with the help of sponsors. This year, the payout was $6,000 with there being more than 15 team entries.
The Lone Star Barbecue Society checked over the guidelines and rules for a Texas State Championship event. The president of Lone Star Barbecue Society, Eddie Williams, was the judging coordinator of the cookoff.
15 volunteers judge each category, such as beans and chicken. The judging area is made up of three tables.
“It’s a good opportunity for all these cookers to bring their families, and so the kids get to participate. They play and just have a good time,” said Susie Johnston, executive director of Vernon Chamber of Commerce.
The Red River BBQ was held at Wilbarger County Events Center. Trophies are given to first, second, and third places in the brisket, ribs, chicken, and pulled pork categories.
