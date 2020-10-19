Texas Tech unveils renovations to historic Dairy Barn

Built in 1926, just three years after the university was established, the Dairy Barn allowed for the payment of tuition through milk sales from cattle that were either brought by students or donated to the college. Students were encouraged to bring up to three cows of their own to campus and house them in the barn. The Student Dairy Association was formed that year, and by the early 1930s, Texas Tech’s Dairy Manufacturing Department was self-supporting, furnishing milk and ice cream to the campus cafeteria and the Lubbock community.