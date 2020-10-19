Texan among 2 killed in 6-vehicle crash in Louisiana

MADISON PARISH, La. (KNOE) — Authorities say a six-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two people. The incident happened on Oct. 16, 2020, at around 8:40 p.m.
According to the Louisiana State Police, they responded to a crash on Interstate 20 in the village of Delta, La. They say two vehicles were struck by at least one of the 18-wheelers involved in the crash.
The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. They identified one of the drivers as 36-year-old Jose Luis Venegas-Nuno of Dallas, Texas.
LSP says occupants from other vehicles and 18-wheelers involved were taken to the hospital.
Investigators say Interstate 20 was closed for eight hours as they worked to clear the roadway. The crash remains under investigation.
In 2020, Troop F has investigated 39 fatal crashes resulting in 42 deaths.
