Someone in grey Charger shoots vacationers’ truck at least 5 times as family passes through city on highway

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Police in Texarkana, Texas, have a “pretty scary” road rage incident on their hands.
The victims? A vacationing family passing through the city on Interstate 30 on Friday afternoon.
“They were just driving down the road and minding their own business when the men in this grey Dodge Charger pulled up beside their truck and pulled out pistols for some reason,” says a Facebook post Thursday that includes a photograph of said vehicle.
“We don’t know if the men were mad about something or what, but the driver suddenly stuck his arm out his window and fired several rounds into the air,” the Police Department’s post continues.
“Then the front-seat passenger leaned out his window and actually shot the victims' truck itself as they passed them.” Police would later find at least five bullet holes on the driver’s side of the truck.
“Pretty scary. But, miraculously, no one was hit.”
The truck’s driver followed the Charger as it took the Richmond Road exit, drove through a parking lot then got back on the interstate. It last was seen turning onto Garland Street in Texarkana, Ark.
Inside the car were three or four people. The family was unable to give police much of a description of any of them.
And the family did not get a license plate number. They did, however, get close enough to the Charger to know it was sporting a temporary buyer’s tag, authorities say.
“Not a lot to go on here unless someone happens to recognize the car.”
Several Facebook users commented on the Police Department’s post about the presence traffic cameras at major intersections in Texarkana.
“While a lot of people think that they capture everything that happens there, the truth is that they record absolutely nothing,” the Police Department replied. “They simply let the traffic signal know that a vehicle has pulled up to the intersection and (is) waiting for the light to turn green.”
Police also have checked with businesses in the area to see if they have surveillance video of the encounter.
Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the Dodge Charger or who knows anything about this incident to call the Police Department at (903) 798-3130.
Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers pays rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to solving a crime in Texarkana, Miller County, Ark., or Bowie County, Texas. The Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers tip line is (903) 793-7867.
