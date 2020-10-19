Patrick Mahomes passes Marino as quickest to hit 90 TD mark

BUFFALO, New York (KTRE) - Patrick Mahomes continues to put his name in the NFL record books.
On Monday afternoon, the Whitehouse native became the yougest quarterback to hit the 90 touchdown mark. Mahomes did it in just 37 games, passing Hall of Famer Dan Marino. Marino hit the 90 mark in his 40th game.
The Chiefs would beat the Bills 26-17. Mahomes would finish the game going 21-26 and 225 yards with two touchdown passes. Mahomes also has a touchdown pass in 16 straight games which is the longest active streak in the league.
