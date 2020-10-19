Pair arrested for alleged residential burglary in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were arrested after a burglary in progress was spotted by a Wood County Constable on Oct. 14.
Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith and K9 Mata were headed home after leading a training session for K9 officers and their handlers when they spotted a burglary in progress. Smith detained a woman, identified as Ashley Stuenkel of Lindale, and requested backup from Hawkins Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and Mineola Police Department.
A perimeter was established and Mata was deployed to track another suspect who had fled. The suspect, identified as Jeremy Alton Hullett of Lindale, was tracked through the house where the alleged burglary occurred, and into the woods nearby. He was found hiding about 100 yards from the house.
Stuenkel and Hullett were booked into the Wood County Jail. Hullett is charged with burglary of a habitation and is being held on a $20,000 surety bond. Stuenkel is also charged with burglary of a habitation with a $20,000 surety bond. She was released the same day.
