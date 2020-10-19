East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A stationary front, cutting East Texas in half from NE to SW is expected to become a warm front and drift northward tonight and into tomorrow morning. As this occurs, scattered showers and maybe an isolated thundershower will occur over portions of East Texas. During the overnight hours, the front will move north placing all of East Texas in a warm/humid air mass. Scattered showers will remain possible, especially over northern counties through the early morning hours. Nothing too heavy, just a few showers. By Tuesday afternoon, skies should become partly cloudy and then stay that way through the next several days. A very fast-moving cold front is expected to move through East Texas on Friday. A few showers will be possible, but the winds are expected to shift out of the north and increase to 15-25 mph with higher gusts possible. Partly Cloudy and cooler/less humid this weekend. Another front late on Monday should increase our chances for showers/thundershowers later in the day. Have a great day and a great week.